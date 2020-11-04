BOSCOBEL, Wis. -- A school in southwest Wisconsin will temporarily move to virtual-only classes.
Boscobel Area Schools announced today that Boscobel Middle/High School will make the switch starting Thursday.
"This decision was based on reaching a point where we could not safely staff our 7-12 building," an announcement stated.
Plans call for those students to return to in-person learning on Monday, Nov. 16.
At this time, elementary students will continue in-person learning, according to the announcement.