Carnegie-Stout Public Library in Dubuque will suspend all curbside service from 6:30 p.m. today until the library reopens in April.
According to a press release, the service, implemented as a way for patrons to utilize the library after the COVID-19 forced city officials to restrict access to public buildings, is being shut down in the interest of public safety.
"Despite solid safety practices, the health of the public and staff is of utmost importance," library officials wrote in the release. "The library wants to do all it can to prevent the further potential spread of COVID-19 and 'flatten the curve' by encouraging people to stay home."
Checked out materials due not need to be returned until April 13, the day the library tentatively is scheduled to reopen. No late fees will be charged and accounts will not be frozen due to overdue items.
Also announced today, staff from the Dubuque County Library District, which previously was closed, will no longer be answered by phone. Email inquiries can be sent to library@dubcolib.org.