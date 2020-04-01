A Dubuque County resident and a Clayton County resident are among 52 Iowans confirmed today to be infected with COVID-19, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Additionally, two Iowans age 81 or older -- one in Polk County, the other in Washington County -- have died of the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to nine.
The 52 new confirmed cases bring the state's total to 549, a 10% increase over Tuesday's total.
There now are 22 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County, four in Jones County, two in Clayton County and one in Jackson County. No cases have been confirmed in Delaware County.