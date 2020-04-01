News in your town

Quarantine, isolation, social distancing: What do they mean?

Open for business: A list of local eateries still serving

Survey: US manufacturing slides in March

MLB: Cubs-Cardinals series in London in June canceled

US construction spending down 1.3% in February

Wimbledon canceled for 1st time since WWII because of virus

Car sales crash, and so does crude, as virus seizes markets

Clarke officials move to remote work for nearly all employees

2 Grant County villages seek volunteer poll workers for April 7 election

Opening Doors receives grant to assist with coronavirus-related needs

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Wednesday morning)

Codfish Hollow announces postponement of April, May shows

TH EXCLUSIVE: Dubuque council supports delaying Five Flags vote