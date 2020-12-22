In Iowa, 1,272 additional cases were confirmed between 11 a.m. Monday and 11 a.m. today, for a total of 269,020. The statewide death toll increased by 64 to 3,653.
In Wisconsin, there were 2,403 new cases today, pushing the total to 461,015.
There were 120 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 4,545.
In Illinois, 6,239 new confirmed cases were reported today, along with 116 additional deaths.
That pushed the state's total to 911,308 cases and 15,414 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)