Fifty-five additional Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. today.
The county's total climbed to 12,925.
The 24-hour new case count was the highest for an 11 a.m. 24-hour period since Jan. 28, when there were 69 new cases.
No new deaths were reported in the county during the most-recent 24-hour span. The county's total remained at 202, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
Six new cases were reported in Delaware County. The county's total rose to 1,986.
Four new cases were reported in Jones County, raising the county's total to 2,915.
The state reported two new cases in Jackson County. The county's total rose to 2,165.
One new case was reported in Clayton County, raising the county's total to 1,641.
No additional related deaths were reported in Clayton, Jones, Jackson and Delaware counties. Their respective death tolls remained at 55, 55, 42 and 39.
Statewide, Iowa reported 763 additional COVID-19 cases in the 24-hour period, increasing the state's total to 354,665.
There was one additional related death reported, increasing the statewide total to 5,836.