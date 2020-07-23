In Iowa, there were 716 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 during the 24-hour period that ended at 11 a.m. Thursday, bringing the total of positive cases to 40,509.
Seven more related deaths were reported statewide in the 24-hour span, raising the toll to 815.
In Wisconsin, another 1,052 new cases were reported Thursday -- the second time in three days that the daily tally topped 1,000. The state's total was 45,899.
Thirteen more related deaths were reported, so that toll stood at 878.
In Illinois, there were 1,624 new confirmed cases and 20 additional related deaths reported Thursday.
The state's totals stood at 166,925 cases and 7,367 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)