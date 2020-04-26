State of Iowa officials reported 384 confirmed COVID-19 infections today.
The state now reports 5,476 total confirmed cases.
Statewide, six more related deaths were reported, bringing the total to 118.
In Illinois, officials reported 2,126 confirmed cases today. The state total now is 43,903.
There have been 1,933 related deaths. That includes 59 more reported today.
In Wisconsin, 222 more confirmed cases were reported. The state's total now stands at 5,911.
Six additional related deaths were reported, pushing the state total to 272.
Where are those cases? Check out the maps below: