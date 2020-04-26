SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

State of Iowa officials reported 384 confirmed COVID-19 infections today. 

The state now reports 5,476 total confirmed cases.

Statewide, six more related deaths were reported, bringing the total to 118. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

In Illinois, officials reported 2,126 confirmed cases today. The state total now is 43,903. 

There have been 1,933 related deaths. That includes 59 more reported today.

In Wisconsin, 222 more confirmed cases were reported. The state's total now stands at 5,911. 

Six additional related deaths were reported, pushing the state total to 272. 

Where are those cases? Check out the maps below:

Coronavirus map - Iowa 4-26-20 - web

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iowa as of Sunday morning, April 26.
Coronavirus map - Illinois - 4-26-20 - web

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois as of Sunday afternoon, April 26.
Coronavirus map - Wisconsin - 4-26-20 - web

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin as of Sunday afternoon, April 26. 

Tags