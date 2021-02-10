More than 3,400 Dubuque County residents had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to the latest data from the state.
It showed that 3,412 Dubuque County residents had received the required two doses of vaccine to be fully vaccinated. The county's total was the fifth-highest in the state, trailing only Polk, Johnson, Linn and Scott counties.
Dubuque County's total had increased by 59 people since Tuesday.
Meanwhile, 9,130 other Dubuque County residents had received their first dose as of Wednesday -- a total that was 453 more than Tuesday.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Wednesday were:
- Clayton County residents: 1,669 who have received one dose (an increase of 191 from Tuesday); 659 fully vaccinated (an increase of 51)
- Delaware County residents: 1,449 who have received one dose (increase of 43); 606 fully vaccinated (increase of 39)
- Jackson County residents: 1,576 who have received one dose (increase of 67); 499 fully vaccinated (increase of 28)
- Jones County residents: 1,831 who have received one dose (increase of 18); 581 fully vaccinated (increase of 114)
On Feb. 1, Iowa opened vaccination eligibility to people considered to be in the Phase 1B category. Individuals in Tier 1 take priority, including first responders, PK-12 staff, early childhood education and child care workers. Individuals aged 65 years and older are eligible at any point during Phase 1B.
State public health officials reported today that as of Tuesday, 99,978 people statewide had been fully vaccinated, 4,336 more than reported Tuesday. A total of 182,642 had received one dose so far -- an increase of 9,284 from Tuesday.