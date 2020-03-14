Denise Udelhofen has no idea what she’s going to do for the next few weeks. That’s not a good thing.
On Thursday, the Loras athletic director had to deliver the heartbreaking news to the Duhawks women’s basketball team that their run in the NCAA Division III tournament was over. A day later, after returning from Holland, Mich., Udelhofen received word that the NCAA had canceled all of its sports through the spring.
Both the NCAA and the American Rivers Conference (which contains both Loras and Dubuque) cited concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak (the disease caused by coronavirus). Among the sports affected were basketball, wrestling, track and field, baseball and softball.
“I would say this is the worst thing I’ve ever had to deal with as an athletic director,” Udelhofen said on Friday. The cancellations also impact the Division III men’s national volleyball tournament, which Loras was set to host in April.
“You’re telling students their season’s over. They don’t get a senior day. They don’t get a last chance,” Udelhofen said. “And it’s sad because we were having unprecedented success with basketball, wrestling, track and field and I just feel bad (the students) didn’t get to finish it out.”
The NCAA shocked the nation on Thursday with its announcement that it had canceled its winter postseason tournaments. On Friday, athletic directors like Udelhofen were dealing with the ripple effects.
Loras’ women’s basketball team and its baseball team were both located several states away from Dubuque. UD’s softball and baseball teams were in the midst of tournaments in Florida. With the Centers for Disease Control recommending limited air travel, the NCAA announced it would relax its normal travel restrictions to accommodate displaced teams like those.
“The first thing we were trying to do was get everybody back (to campus) as soon as we can,” Udelhofen said. “We’ve been working with our health center in terms of how we go about that.”
Another big question on administrators’ minds was what to do about athlete eligibility. At the Division III level, a student uses up his or her playing status once he or she completes 10 semesters.
In light of the unique circumstances created from the outbreak, the NCAA has granted an extra year of eligibility for students who play spring sports. A similar directive could come down for winter sports who endured canceled postseasons, though there was no official word from the NCAA as of Friday night.
“Essentially, they would get this semester back,” Udelhofen said. “That’s going to be beneficial to many. At the Division III level, it’s going to be a student-athlete decision (if they want to continue to play). They’ll be given a choice of do I just go get a job and move on with life or do I want to come back for a year. The nice thing is they have that option.”
In NAIA, Clarke University’s conference — the Heart of America Athletic Conference — didn’t completely cancel spring seasons. But all sports are suspended at least through the end of March.
“We have chosen to exercise an abundance of caution as we move through the uncharted waters of the COVID-19 situation,” Heart commissioner Lori Thomas said in a press release. “We will use this time to monitor the ever-changing health crisis and determine the best steps for the health and welfare of our student-athletes, coaches, administration and fans moving forward.”
Like the NCAA, the NAIA canceled its winter postseason tournaments, which affected the Clarke men’s and women’s basketball teams.
Coronavirus has also set back the prep level. Late on Thursday night, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletics Association canceled its boys and girls basketball tournaments — which cut the Platteville girls and Cuba City boys seasons short in their state championship pursuits.
Although the Iowa High School Athletic Association wrapped up its boys basketball state championships on Friday, only a handful of spectators were allowed to attend. Meanwhile, track meets throughout the state have been canceled over the next week. And a decision regarding one of Iowa’s biggest events, the Drake Relays, could be imminent.
“Our top priority is the health and well-being of our participants and spectators,” Drake University said in a press release on Friday. “As such, we are continuing to closely monitor the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation, including related information and guidance from city, state and national officials regarding potential impact to the safety of our event.
“If a decision is made to delay or cancel the 2020 Drake Relays... we will issue appropriate communication to all event registrants and local media.”