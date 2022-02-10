New cases of COVID-19 fell in Dubuque County for the week ending Wednesday, and local health officials say those trends perhaps are even more pronounced than is apparent in state data.
Iowa Department of Public Health reported 435 new cases in the county in its weekly update, down from 1,034 for the week ending Feb. 2. The week ending Feb. 2 marked a spike from the week ending Jan. 26, when 683 cases were reported.
Eight additional COVID-19-related deaths among county residents also were recorded during the week ending Wednesday.
County Health Department interim Director Samantha Kloft said the latest numbers show that new cases are heading down from recent peaks.
“The most important thing, though, is to recognize that we are going down from the highest peak Dubuque County ever saw,” she said. “This one is definitely going down and relatively quickly.”
Kloft told the county Board of Supervisors this week that the state report of 1,034 new cases for the week ending Feb. 2 did not necessarily reflect virus activity over those seven days.
She said there is a growing discrepancy between the numbers reported by IDPH on its public website and weekly case numbers available to the Dubuque County COVID-19 Incident Management Team.
“Because of the high number of tests coming to the State Hygienic Lab, the lag time in reporting has been getting bigger,” Kloft said. “So the discrepancy between the two numbers has been big as well.”
Kloft said publicly reported numbers for the week ending Feb. 2 were a good example.
“That wasn’t all people tested in the last seven days. It was tests reported in the last seven days,” she told supervisors. “So, some of those tests included in that 1,000 count were people tested even back in December but not reported until that past seven days last week.”
The discrepancy continued for the week ending Wednesday. Kloft told the Telegraph Herald that while the state reported 435 new cases for the week, 245 of those people actually had tested positive in the last seven days.
With that lag, however, other test kits completed in the past seven days might not have been run yet by the state.
Health officials also continue to note that all of the figures don’t convey the true local spread of COVID-19 as many people are taking at-home COVID-19 tests that are not reported to the state. Officials say the actual level of community spread is much higher.
County Supervisor Ann McDonough said at the meeting this week that she thinks members of the community have decided the pandemic is over.
“When I picked up my grandchildren at a day care provider on Friday, for the first time in several years, I was invited to come into the building and go to their classroom,” she said. “I wore a mask because I do, but no one else was wearing a mask. Is that really where we are, that it’s just all back to the way it was before it all began?”
Kloft said the county definitely was not at that point based on community spread.
“Now is not the time to slack on mitigation strategies just because our numbers are decreasing,” she said.