Twenty-one additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 1,858.
Two new related deaths were reported in the TH coverage area, one in Dubuque County, bringing the total to 34, and one in Delaware County, which now has a total of two deaths.
There were 334 new tests reported in that 24-hour period, raising the total to 22,611. That means the county had a positivity rate of 6.3% for that 24-hour period. The county's overall positivity rate remained at 8.2%.
Clayton County reported four new cases in that time span, moving its total to 132. Jones County reported one additional case for a total of 141. Delaware County also reported one additional cases during the time period, increasing the county’s total to 148. Jackson County remained unchanged with 174 cases.
No new related deaths were reported in Clayton, Jackson and Jones counties
Statewide, Iowa reported 293 additional COVID-19 cases during the 24-hour period, increasing the state’s total to 53,831.
Iowa’s related death toll increased by nine to 1,012 as of 11 a.m. today.
The first COVID-19-related death in the state was a Dubuque County resident age 61 to 80, whose death was reported on March 24.
Iowa reached 500 related deaths on May 28.