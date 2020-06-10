No new cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 11 a.m. today.
The county's total remained at 372 cases at the latter time.
That total was one fewer than the county's tally as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, when it was at 373. Such downward fluctuations often are the result of positive cases having been initially attributed to the incorrect county.
No additional related deaths in the county were reported from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 11 a.m. today, keeping the toll at 21.
There also were no new cases in the 24-hour span in Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties. Their respective totals remain at 34, 20, 14 and 38.
Statewide, 339 new cases were recorded in that time frame. There were 22,516 cases statewide at 11 a.m. today.
Seven more deaths were reported, putting the total at 629.