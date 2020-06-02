The Osborne Nature Center and Clayton County Conservation offices, as well as its Native Wildlife Exhibit, opened on June 1, though several hands-on activities will continue to be off limits, according to officials.
Hours will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. The exhibit will be open daily, from 8 a.m. to dusk.
Officials are urging visitors to continue practicing social distancing, as well as staying home if they do not feel well and practicing proper hygiene. Additionally, visitors should ask for assistance if they wish to access the gift shop or if they would like brochure materials.
If visitors find the outside doors locked, officials advised that they have reached a certain level of capacity and will allow visitors into the building as others depart.
The Clayton County Conservation board and staff reserve the right to ask visitors to leave if they do not believe public safety is being practiced.