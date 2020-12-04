The inmate population in Dubuque County Jail is swelling, prompting concerns among administrators worried about another COVID-19 outbreak.
The jail’s population has been in the 150-inmate range in recent days — still well below its counts before the pandemic but about 50% above its total in the spring, when concerted efforts of law enforcement and court officials reduced the population significantly.
Jail Administrator Capt. Mike Muenster said the current counts are beyond what is considered manageable in the current COVID-19 era.
“One hundred and twenty-five or less is what we want, and we can deal with it then,” he said. “When it gets above that, quarantining everyone goes out the window.”
Muenster said the jail currently works to quarantine new inmates in order to prevent potential exposure of COVID-19 to the rest of the jail population. However, the current population has made it difficult to both quarantine and transfer inmates throughout the jail without the risk of exposure.
Before the pandemic hit Iowa, the facility’s population was about 190, but through the efforts of law enforcement and court officials, that number fell to 100 or lower by May. That represented the jail’s lowest inmate count since at least 2006.
The reduction was prompted by fears of a COVID-19 outbreak and what it would do in a very crowded facility.
An outbreak took hold in the jail in June, with at least 29 inmates testing positive.
Throughout the pandemic, jail staff have taken daily measures to disinfect the facility, while working to keep inmates separated. Transfer areas are regularly wiped down by staff, while inmates also are asked to assist in disinfection, such as wiping down phones after use.
Despite these efforts, the jail’s primary problem remains a lack of space to properly house all inmates. Sheriff Joe Kennedy said local law enforcement currently follow a policy of keeping as many people out of going to jail as possible.
“Local departments are working with us on releasing as many misdemeanors as possible on citation,” Kennedy said. “If that person is considered dangerous, such as being charged with a sexual assault or something like that, then they need to be brought to jail.”
Instead of jailing people with misdemeanor charges, Kennedy said, would-be inmates instead are issued signature bonds and allowed to return home. In late August, the county Board of Supervisors approved the creation of a program that allows for house arrest with ankle monitoring for would-be, nonviolent inmates.
“It was what we could do to reduce the jail population during the pandemic,” said Supervisor Dave Baker. “If there are people that can be sent home, then this is an option we have for monitoring them.”
Of the 12 ankle bracelets currently possessed by the county, two are in use. Muenster said sheriff’s department staff are hesitant to put too many inmates immediately on the new program.
“We wanted to start small and feel things out a little bit,” he said.
While the jail population did drop to manageable levels in the spring and summer, Kennedy said inmate counts in the jail have started to rise again. Reductions and delays regarding court proceedings and jury trials are playing a role in that rise, as the jail is holding potentially dangerous inmates for prolonged periods of time, the sheriff said.
“As long as courts remain closed, this isn’t going to be relieved any time soon,” Kennedy said. “We’re at a point where we don’t have enough corners of the building to put people.”
Kennedy added that he believes the jail has exhausted all of its options in keeping the jail population down.
“I don’t know if there is anything else we can do to minimize this any more than we already have,” he said.
At the current population, Muenster said, there is legitimate concerns that a COVID-19 outbreak could occur again. While efforts are being made to prevent that from happening, the dormancy period of COVID-19 makes it challenging to determine who is and is not infected.
“There is no good way to it when we are in the tight confines that we are, with the jail population that we have,” Muenster said. “It’s a big concern for us.”
Baker said the status of the jail likely will be discussed at the upcoming county Board of Supervisors meeting on Monday, Dec. 7.