A country music star’s return trip to Dubuque has been rescheduled, Five Flags Center officials announced Wednesday.
Lee Brice now will take the stage on Nov. 12. He previously was slated to perform May 7, but the show is being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tickets purchased for the original performance date will be honored at the November show and do not need to be exchanged.
Brice has recorded a half-dozen chart-topping hits, including “A Woman Like You,” “Drinking Class” and “Rumor.” He drew more than 1,500 fans for his February 2018 concert at Five Flags.