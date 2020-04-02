SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to all of our coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, please consider helping keep your community newspaper strong by subscribing today and receive access to all our work.
Lee Brice
Buy Now

Country singer Lee Brice performs at the Five Flags Center in Dubuque on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018.

 JESSICA REILLY

A country music star’s return trip to Dubuque has been rescheduled, Five Flags Center officials announced Wednesday.

Lee Brice now will take the stage on Nov. 12. He previously was slated to perform May 7, but the show is being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets purchased for the original performance date will be honored at the November show and do not need to be exchanged.

Brice has recorded a half-dozen chart-topping hits, including “A Woman Like You,” “Drinking Class” and “Rumor.” He drew more than 1,500 fans for his February 2018 concert at Five Flags.

Tags