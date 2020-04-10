Iowa officials today announced 118 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, including one from Dubuque County.
Dubuque County now has 32 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
With no new cases announced today, Jones County has eight; Clayton County, six; Jackson County, four; and Delaware County, one.
The statewide total of confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses now stands at 1,388.
Gov. Kim Reynolds in a press conference this morning also announced that two more people, both Linn County residents, have died as a result of COVID-19 infection. The statewide death toll now is 31.