PRESTON, Iowa – Easton Valley Community School District has suspended its pickup lunch program while officials re-evaluate the safety of the program.

The district made the announcement in a letter to families that was posted on social media.

The letter states that the program is “on hold for the next few weeks.”

Families in need of food assistance are asked to email any of the district’s teachers, elementary principal Patty Schmidt, at patty.schmidt@eastonvalleycsd.com, or junior/senior high school principal Tony Johnson, at tony.johnson@eastonvalleycsd.com, and they will coordinate with local agencies to secure assistance.

