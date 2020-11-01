Another 121 cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 5,828.
Eighteen more cases in Clayton County were reported in that 24 hours, pushing its total to 556. An additional 25 cases were reported in Jackson County for a total of 761.
Twenty-two more cases were reported in Jones County, moving its tally to 574. Sixteen five more cases were reported for Delaware County for a total of 877.
There was no additional related deaths in the five county area in the 24-hour span ending at 11 a.m. today. The death tolls remained at: Dubuque Coounty, 59; Delaware County, 14; Jones County, four, and three deaths each in both Clayton and Jackson counties.
The state continues to reported six local long-term-care outbreaks.
In Dubuque County, Luther Manor Communities continued to report 45 cases with 11 people now recovered. MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care still has 35 cases and now has 28 recovered. Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque still has 20 cases with 17 recovered. Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade remains at seven cases with two recovered.
In Delaware County, Good Neighbor Home in Manchester remained at 81 cases and now has 62 recovered. Edgewood Convalescent Home remained at five cases with two recovered.
Statewide, Iowa reported 2,803 additional cases in the 24-hour span that ended at 11 a.m. today. Its total stood at 130,248.
The related death toll in Iowa rose by one to 1,716.