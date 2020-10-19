Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Sunday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County reported 61 additional cases of COVID-19 from 5 p.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday. The county’s total now stands at 4,632.
- There were no additional deaths reported in Dubuque County, where the toll remains 52.
- The new cases came from 185 tests, so the county’s positivity rate during that 24-hour span was 32.9%. The county’s to-date positivity rate 13.5%.
- With 926 new confirmed cases and 2,870 new tests during the past two weeks, the county’s 14-day positivity rate as of 5 p.m. Sunday was 32.3%. The TH’s calculation, based on the state’s totals, continues to exceed the state’s reported 14-day positivity rate due to the state’s practice of not counting recent confirmed cases until all data is received, such as the date of birth of the testee. This practice drives down the positivity rate even though those cases have been confirmed in a specific county. The state reported Dubuque County’s 14-day positivity rate as 14.5%.
- Dubuque County reported 2,900 individuals as recovered, an increase of 23 in 24 hours.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered in Dubuque County from the number of confirmed cases, there were 1,680 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Sunday, an increase of 37 during the time period.
- Jones County reported 13 additional cases, for a total of 400. Jackson County reported 11 new cases. Delaware and Clayton counties reported five and four additional cases, respectively.
- The state continues to report outbreaks in five area long-term-care centers.
- MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care still has 33 cases, with 20 recovered, Luther Manor Communities in Dubuque has seven cases and Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque continues to have 19 cases, with 16 recovered. Good Neighbor Home in Manchester continues to have 73 cases, with 47 recovered. Edgewood Convalescent Home has four positive cases, with one person recovered.
- Iowa’s statewide confirmed caseload grew by 854 cases during the 24-hour span, reaching 107,121 as of 5 p.m. Sunday. The related death toll increased by one, increasing to 1,528.
- In Wisconsin, the state website began undergoing routine maintenance as of late Friday and continuing through Sunday, and COVID-19 statistics were not updated during that time. Area Wisconsin counties also did not post updated figures as of Sunday evening.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County reported 15 new cases. Statewide, Illinois reported 4,245 new cases Sunday, along with 22 additional deaths. That brought the state’s totals to 344,048 cases and 9,214 deaths.