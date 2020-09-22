Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Monday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County reported 40 additional cases of COVID-19 from 5 p.m. Sunday to 5 p.m. Monday. The county’s total stood at 2,813 as of the latter time.
- There was one additional related death in Dubuque County during the 24-hour span, bringing the death toll to 41.
- The county reported 131 new tests during that time period, so the county’s positivity rate during that span was 30.5%. The county’s to-date positivity rate increased slightly, to 10%.
- With 618 new confirmed cases and 2,595 new tests during the past two weeks, the county’s 14-day positivity rate as of 5 p.m. Monday rose to 23.8%. The TH’s calculation, based on the state’s totals, continues to exceed the state’s reported 14-day positivity rate due to the state’s practice of not counting recent confirmed cases until all data is received, such as the date of birth of the testee. This practice drives down the positivity rate even though those cases have been confirmed in a specific county. At 5 p.m. Monday, the state reported Dubuque County’s 14-day positivity rate as 14.5%.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered in Dubuque County from the number of confirmed cases, there were 885 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Monday, an increase of 35 from the previous day.
The state website listed h
- ospitalizations by county
- as of Sunday: Dubuque County, 18; Clayton and Delaware counties, one each; Jackson and Jones counties, two each.
- The one Dubuque County outbreak at a long-term-care center listed on the state website saw an increase in that 24-hour period: Sunnycrest Manor is now listed as having nine positive cases, with two recovered. An outbreak is defined as three or more positive cases at a facility.
- The Good Neighbor Home in Manchester has an outbreak, now reporting 13 positive cases, with one individual listed as recovered.
- Delaware County reported seven additional cases, as did Jackson County. Jones County reported three and Clayton County reported two additional cases.
- Iowa’s statewide confirmed caseload grew by 702 during the 24-hour span to reach 80,047.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported 26 additional cases Monday, increasing the county’s total to 847.
- Free drive-thru testing will be held from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at the Grant County Fairgrounds in Lancaster, Wis. No appointments are necessary.
- Lafayette County reported nine more cases; Crawford County, three more; Iowa County added two more.
- Statewide, Wisconsin added 1,271 new cases Monday, pushing the total to 102,498. There were two additional related deaths, so the state count moved to 1,244.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County reported eight more cases on Monday.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 1,477 new confirmed cases Monday, along with seven additional confirmed deaths. That brings the state’s totals to 275,735 cases and 8,457 deaths.