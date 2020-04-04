News in your town

Quarantine, isolation, social distancing: What do they mean?

Open for business: A list of local eateries still serving

Dubuque, WD, other eastern Iowa districts weigh online options during shutdown

City of Dubuque to receive $650,000 via program linked to stimulus bill

New COVID-19 cases reported in Clayton, Dubuque, Jackson, Jo Daviess counties

City of Dyersville among latest to close playgrounds

'Drive-through voting' to be offered in Prairie du Chien

NICC extends online-only classes through end of semester, plans 'virtual' commencement

Coronavirus survivor: 'In my blood, there may be answers'

Small biz rescue off to slow start; some banks not ready

Russia to the rescue? US, Moscow spar over aid deliveries

Governor to seize ventilators for NYC's overtaxed hospitals

Iowa Board of Medicine seeks shelter in place order

Governor to seize ventilators for NYC's overtaxed hospitals

Bleak U.S. jobs report likely portends even deeper losses

Key Iowa banks won't issue stimulus loans without more info

UN chief: Cease-fire appeal backed by parties in 11 nations

Wisconsin governor calls special session to change election

City of Dubuque to receive $650,000 via program linked to stimulus bill

NICC extends online-only classes through end of semester, plans 'virtual' commencement

City of Dyersville among latest to close playgrounds

Residents of Dubuque, Clayton, Jackson counties among 85 new COVID-19 cases statewide

'Drive-through voting' to be offered in Prairie du Chien

US service sectors slows in March

Scramble for virus supplies strains global solidarity

Virus cost may top $4 trillion

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Friday morning)

City of Dubuque, school leaders stress importance of playground shutdown

Platteville bus, taxi service suspends fares to slow spread of COVID-19

1 new case in Jones County, but despite confusion, none in Delaware County

Loras College extends online classes order through end of semester

Poll: About half of workers lose income due to virus

Amid pandemic, Dubuque cleaning products company sees meteoric growth

Dubuque-based childhood cancer organization to hold virtual benefit

Suit seeks Illinois inmates' release due to coronavirus

Prep athletics: Iowa schools to stay closed, putting spring sports season in jeopardy

Judge won't delay Wisconsin election but extends voting

States demand ventilators as feds ration limited supply

Russia cracks down on coronavirus postings

In Ecuador, families wait with their dead as bodies pile up

Son: Jazz great Ellis Marsalis Jr. dead at 85; COVID involved

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Your checklist of smart ways to deal with the coronavirus threat

Democrats delay nominating convention amid virus concerns

2 cruise ships with COVID-19 patients arrive in Florida after days of negotiations

Biden wants to talk to Trump about lessons from past crises