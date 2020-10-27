GALENA, Ill. – Organizers have announced the cancelation of the Special Olympics Illinois Winter Games for 2021.
Special Olympics Illinois cited the threat of COVID-19 for the decision, according to a press release.
Usually held in early February, the Illinois Winter Games annually draw more than 450 athletes, volunteers, coaches and family members to Galena.
Events are held at Chestnut Mountain Resort.
Special Olympics Illinois provides sports training and athletic competition in a variety of events for people with intellectual disabilities.
The release states that the organization hopes to provide winter-sports opportunities to athletes through smaller, regional events in snowshoeing and alpine skiing.