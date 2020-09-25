GALENA, Ill. -- The Illinois Department of Public Health announced today that 17 counties are at a "warning level" for COVID-19 because of increases in at least two risk factors.
But today's list did not include Jo Daviess County, which made the list last week.
"Although the reasons for counties reaching a warning level varies, some of the common factors for an increase in cases and outbreaks are associated with university and college parties as well as college sports teams, large gatherings and events, bars and clubs, weddings and funerals, long-term-care facilities, correctional centers, schools, and cases among the community at large," states an IDPH press release.
The risk indicators tracked by the state include more than 50 new cases per 100,000 people in a week; the number of deaths increasing; weekly test positivity rate of more than 8%; limited intensive-care-unit availability; a surge in weekly emergency department visits; weekly hospital admissions; too few tests performed; and clusters of positive cases.