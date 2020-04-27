State of Wisconsin officials reported 170 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
The state now has 6,081 total.
There have been 281 related deaths, after nine more were reported.
In Iowa, 392 additional confirmed cases were reported Monday, along with nine more related deaths.
Iowa now has reported 5,868 confirmed cases and 127 deaths.
In Illinois, 1,980 additional confirmed cases were reported Monday. The state's total now stands at 45,883.
There also were 50 additional related deaths. The state's total now is 1,983.
