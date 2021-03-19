More than 16,800 Dubuque County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
New data released by the state Friday shows that 16,803 county residents have been fully vaccinated, an increase of 1,046 from Thursday. The county's total is the sixth-highest in the state, trailing only Polk, Linn, Johnson, Scott and Black Hawk counties.
Meanwhile, 27,341 county residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, an increase of 516.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Friday were:
- Clayton County residents: 4,839 who have received at least one dose (increase of 121 from Thursday); 2,641 fully vaccinated (increase of 253)
- Delaware County residents: 4,005 who have received at least one dose (increase of 50); 2,194 fully vaccinated (increase of 60)
- Jackson County residents: 4,930 who have received at least one dose (increase of 93); 2,655 fully vaccinated (increase of 77)
- Jones County residents: 4,906 who have received at least one dose (increase of 25); 2,837 fully vaccinated (increase of 108)
State public health officials reported today that as of Friday, 468,415 people statewide had been fully vaccinated. A total of 784,761 had received at least one dose so far.