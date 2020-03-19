Coronavirus has dealt another blow to the Iowa sports scene.
Drake University announced on Wednesday that the 111th edition of the Drake Relays — Iowa’s annual signature track and field meet — has been postponed with plans to reschedule the 2020 event. The delay affects all events associated with the Relays, including the Beautiful Bulldog Contest, Grand Blue Mile and Drake Road race.
Leadership cited the COVID-19 pandemic in announcing the delay. The meet was scheduled for April 22-25.
“The health, safety and wellbeing of Drake Relays.... participants and fans, along with guidance from local and national health officials, have been at the forefront of the decision-making process,” the university announced in a press release. “Recent directives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Iowa Department of Public Health and City of Des Moines regarding large gatherings make it clear that postponing the Drake Relays presented by Xtream is necessary.
“We will continue to monitor the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation and we will work with local, state and national officials to reschedule the Drake Relays ... at a date that ensure the health and wellbeing of participants and fans.”
An annual statewide meet, the Drake Relays requires prep athletes to reach qualification standards in order to compete. It’s a competition that blends the best of the best in each event for girls and boys, regardless of school size. Each school in Dubuque County — including Dubuque Senior, Hempstead, Wahlert and Western Dubuque — has competed at the relays in recent past.
The meet also contains college and professional competitions. The likes of Loras, Dubuque, UW-Platteville, the University of Iowa, Iowa State and Northern Iowa all frequent Drake on an annual basis, as well as Olympic-level competitors.
Last week, the NCAA canceled all spring sports, though Iowa prep athletics are postponed until April 13. This left open the possibility that Drake could still host the high school meet.
“Provided the spring sports season for Iowa high schools resumes, a revised high school qualification process will be announced after a new date is confirmed,” Drake said in a separate press release. “The current qualification standards will remain the same across all other divisions.”
In addition, the university announced that any tickets already purchased for the 2020 relays will be valid for the rescheduled date. Those tickets may also be transferred for the 2021 relays or refunded following the announcement of a new date.