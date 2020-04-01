All nonessential Clarke University workers are being asked to work from home starting this week.
School officials today announced they will offer only essential services on campus, "while the remainder of faculty, staff, and student workers will work virtually from home, by close of business (today) and expect to continue to do so through the remainder of the spring semester."
Some exceptions will be coordinated for cases where classes cannot continue without some on-campus work, President Thom Chesney wrote in a letter to students and employees.
Though employees will be working from home, all school offices will continue offering services and will be accessible remotely.
Clarke University officials said many faculty and already were working from home. But as leaders try to minimize people on campus they now are recommending that remaining employees switch to working remotely, as well.