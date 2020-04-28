Organizers announced Monday that they are postponing Dubuque’s 35th annual Fireworks & Air Show Spectacular until August.
Perry Mason, general manager for Radio Dubuque, said the decision to move the July 3 event at Dubuque’s A.Y. McDonald Park to Saturday, Aug. 22, was made due to the coronavirus pandemic and scheduling conflicts related to canceled air shows in other parts of the Midwest.
The event is organized by Radio Dubuque and Dubuque Jaycees.
“We just made a decision to be proactive instead of reactive,” Mason said.
He said the cancellation of other air shows in the region influenced Dubuque’s decision.
“What’s happening is the (U.S.) Department of Defense has announced a lockdown until June 30,” Mason said. “They are going to assess every 15 days (when they can return to performing air shows). A lot of air shows have canceled already.”
One such air show, originally scheduled for July 3 in Racine, Wis., has a direct bearing on Dubuque’s show.
“They were going to host the F-22 (fighter),” Mason said. “It was going to come to Dubuque to perform and then come back to Racine.”
Dubuque’s airport runways cannot accommodate the fighter, so the cancellation at Racine meant a centerpiece of a July 3 show would be unable to appear.
Mason said the Golden Knights Army parachute team was scheduled to jump over Dubuque on July 1.
“(Given the lockdown,) that’s when they are going to have to leave their base,” Mason said.
Mason said the Golden Knights will instead jump during the rescheduled event in August.
Mason noted that a couple of events are scheduled for the Aug. 21 to 24 period, including the Irish Hooley.
“That weekend also is the weekend before school would start,” Mason said.
The decision to postpone the event until the end of summer is unprecedented.
“We’ve had rain during the event, but not something that would cancel it like this,” Mason said.