As is the case with businesses in many industries, long-term-care facilities are operating with an entirely new playbook.
The COVID-19 pandemic has upended established practice about inspections, enforcement actions and even socialization guidelines. And in long-term-care facilities for the chronically ill or elderly, there is the added wrinkle of trying to keep safe an incredibly vulnerable population.
“The infection control measures are not as easy to control,” said Mary Rose Corrigan, public health specialist for the City of Dubuque. “The patients are more vulnerable just because of their age. And most of the patients probably have serious co-morbidities or health conditions. That’s why they’re there.”
Enhanced screening measures have been implemented at virtually all area nursing homes. And loved ones of residents have, in most cases, been waiting more than one month for a face-to-face visit.
“We’re paying close attention to all of our residents and making sure they don’t show any signs or symptoms,” said Jason Birdie, director of marketing for Care Initiatives, the nonprofit that owns Dubuque Specialty Care.
NEW GUIDELINES
The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals Health Facilities Division oversees regulatory compliance at Iowa nursing homes. As the name suggests, a big part of the department’s role is completing inspections.
But per guidance from the U.S. Centers for Medicaid/Medicare Services, that’s all changed during the pandemic.
“We have received direction from CMS (that) there are only certain inspections that they’re doing right now,” said Stefanie Bond, DIA’s public information officer.
CMS has, for the most part, suspended all enforcement actions until revisits are authorized. Nursing homes are prohibited from discharging residents for nonpayment during the public health crisis.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds also ordered all hospitals and nursing homes to implement intensive screening practices for employees. That includes checking for fever, respiratory symptoms and sore throat.
If three or more patients at a long-term-care facility are confirmed to have COVID-19, an outbreak is declared by the Iowa Department of Public Health.
As of Saturday, 10 outbreaks had been declared at long-term-care facilities in Iowa. None of those were in Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson or Jones counties, but two are in Linn County.
“Basically, infection control is the focus right now,” Bond said.
Plus, any new admissions to a facility — either from another care facility or hospital or the home — are placed in isolation for two weeks.
“We want to make sure we are not integrating them with the rest of the resident population until the end of that 14-day period,” said Birdie, of Care Initiatives.
Corrigan said nursing home representatives are active participants in Dubuque County’s Public Health Incident Management Team.
“They are talking and working together and problem-solving,” Corrigan said. “That’s a good thing. They are getting assistance from the hospitals and the Iowa Department of Public Health. They are taking this very seriously.”
PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT
One major challenge for the long-term-care industry has been the nationwide shortage of personal protective equipment, or PPE.
Reynolds last month issued an order restricting who at health care facilities should use PPE materials, such as masks, gloves and gowns. The proclamation also included guidelines for how to make supplies last longer — including provisions for safe re-use — to ensure facilities do not run out.
Birdie said it’s possible that some people might interpret preservation measures as hoarding supplies or denying employees adequate PPE.
“(Administrators) are simply following those guidelines for reusing what is turning out to be in short supply, things like gowns and certain types of masks,” he said.
Nursing home leaders must be prepared for a surge in cases, Birdie said.
Linn County, for example, has had the two outbreaks in local nursing homes. Nearly half of all deaths in Iowa are attributed to infections at nursing facilities.
If a similar surge comes to Dubuque before supply lines can be reinforced, an adequate stockpile will be necessary.
“Because there is a supply shortage in this country, we always have to be prepared for the just-in-case,” Birdie said.
Corrigan said, “Nobody wants an outbreak, but you have to plan for it.”
“With any congregate residence or living situation, there is more risk for any type of infectious disease,” she said.