PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville Public Transportation has altered academic bus routes this fall due to COVID-19.
Effective Saturday, Aug. 22, a 10-rider maximum capacity will be enforced and riders will be required to wear face coverings, the service announced.
Orange, blue and red routes will operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. The purple route will operate from 7 to 11:30 p.m. Friday and from 2 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday. The green route will operate from 7 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
There is no Sunday service.
Patrons with disabilities requiring accessible transportation should call 608-348-6767 to schedule being picked up.