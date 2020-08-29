GALENA, Ill. — The holiday performance planned for the Galena Festival of the Performing Arts has been canceled. It was scheduled for Dec. 13 at Turner Hall.
“We understand the risk the coronavirus presents to gatherings, and our first priority is the health and safety of our audience and our performers,” said Board President Jenni Ackerman in a press release. “Hopefully, 2021 will offer better opportunities for our summer and holiday festival performances.”
The 2021 summer festival is scheduled for July 7 to 11, and the holiday concert will be presented on Dec. 12, 2021.
Updates for the 2021 season can be found at www.galenafpa.org.