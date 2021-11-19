Students, staff and visitors to two more Dubuque schools will be required to wear masks starting today, due to COVID-19 activity.
Officials notified families and staff at Fulton and Lincoln elementary schools Thursday afternoon that the number of active COVID-19 cases among students and staff at the building had exceeded the 3% threshold set by school board members to require masks.
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 11 active, positive cases at Fulton — 10 among students and one among staff — and 11 at Lincoln — nine among students and two among staff — according to Dubuque Community Schools’ COVID-19 tracking dashboard.
Fulton is the district’s sixth school to implement a masking requirement since board members approved the policy last month, and this is the second time Lincoln has implemented the requirement in the past week.
Mask requirements at Table Mound Elementary and George Washington Middle schools remain in place as their positivity rates still are at or above 3%. Sageville and Hoover elementary schools previously had temporary mask mandates.
At schools with mandates in place, masks will be required of those who do not have an exemption until the positivity rate at the school falls below 3%, messages sent to families and staff state.
Districtwide, there were 164 active, positive students cases as of Thursday afternoon, plus another 33 among staff.