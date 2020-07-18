Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Friday’s developments included:
- Twenty-seven additional COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County were confirmed in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Friday, pushing the county’s total to 1,130. The new cases came from 185 newly completed tests, which equates to a positivity rate of 15.7%. The county’s positivity rate to date stood at 6.8%
- No additional related deaths were reported in the county, so the total remained at 23. Eleven people with COVID-19 were hospitalized as of Thursday, according to the most-recent data provided by the state. A total of 454 people diagnosed with the coronavirus have recovered, so as of 5 p.m. Friday, there were 653 “active” cases in Dubuque County.
- Two more cases each were reported from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday in each of Clayton, Delaware and Jackson counties. It was the 11th consecutive 24-hour period in which new cases were reported in Jackson County, where the total climbed to 84. Jones County’s total remained at 85, while Delaware County’s was 62.
Epic Health and Wellness, of Dubuque, will administer a pop-up Test Iowa site from 6 to 10 a.m. today at the Jackson County Fairgrounds in Maquoketa. The free sample collection is open to all Iowans, but people must first complete an assessment at testiowa.com and have the “QR” code that comes with completing the
- assessment. To be tested in Maquoketa, people should select Epic Health and Wellness in Dubuque as the clinic site.
- Statewide, 593 additional cases were confirmed from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday, at which point the total stood at 37,727. Four additional related deaths were reported, pushing the tally to 784.
- In Wisconsin, another six cases were confirmed in Grant County, while one more each was reported in both Crawford and Lafayette counties.
- Statewide, another 880 cases were reported Friday, bringing its total to 40,507. There were two more related deaths, so that toll moves to 833.
- In Illinois, there were 1,384 new confirmed cases Friday for a total of 159,334 cases. The state recorded 22 additional deaths, so that toll moves to 7,272 deaths.
- Three additional cases were reported in Jo Daviess County on Friday, pushing its total to 63. It was the 10th time in the past 12 days when at least one new case was recorded in the county. State data shows that the region including the county has had seven consecutive days of positivity increases.