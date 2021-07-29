With fears increasing over an uptick in COVID-19 cases due to variants, some local officials in Iowa expressed frustration over state legislation limiting their capacity to issue mask mandates.
“We’re in an awful tight spot where we can’t mandate and the school can’t mandate,” Dubuque City Council Member Ric Jones said. “All the tools have been stripped away from us by the Legislature.”
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week issued new guidance recommending that people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 wear face masks in indoor public settings in areas deemed to have substantial or high transmission.
Dubuque County is currently listed as having a moderate level of community transmission, along with Clayton, Delaware and Jackson counties in Iowa; Jo Daviess County in Illinois and Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin. Jones County, Iowa, is listed as having a low transmission level.
The CDC’s recommendation came as COVID-19 cases have begun rising again throughout the country, largely because of the delta variant circulating throughout the population. And while officials have reported an uptick in cases in some places locally, the numbers are still well below those seen in late 2020.
Even with the new federal guidelines, local governments and school districts in Iowa have a limited capability to ensure compliance due to legislation passed by the Iowa Legislature in May that prohibits city and county governments and school districts from enacting any kind of mandate that would require face mask usage in their jurisdiction.
The legislation has left some local officials frustrated and feeling they are being stripped of local control and unable to properly respond to the new federal guidance.
Local response
On Wednesday, the Dubuque County Public Health Incident Management Team announced there had been 32 new positive COVID-19 cases since July 21. The county’s 14-day positivity rate stood at 3.9%, a rate not seen in Dubuque County since April 22. However, that rate is still significantly lower than late last year, when positivity rates soared above 20%.
Mary Rose Corrigan, public health specialist for the City of Dubuque, said the incident management team is following the CDC guidelines and recommending that vaccinated people wear a mask in public indoor settings if they are in an area of substantial or high transmission, live with someone who is unvaccinated or immunocompromised or were recently in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
The team also will recommend universal indoor mask wearing for all teachers, staff, students and visitors on school campuses, regardless of vaccination status, following CDC recommendations.
“It’s kind of what we have been saying all along,” Corrigan said. “There are always individual situations that you need to evaluate. You have to evaluate the health of those around you.”
During the height of the pandemic last year, the City of Dubuque and Dubuque County enacted mandates requiring the wearing of face masks in public spaces. Those mandates were repealed in May following earlier CDC guidance stating that vaccinated individuals did not need to wear face coverings in public.
Dubuque City Council Member Danny Sprank said he does not believe a mask mandate should be re-implemented, but he does feel the state largely has stripped local governing bodies of the ability to properly respond to the new federal guidelines.
“We are limited literally at this point,” Sprank said. “I’m not entirely sure what else we can do.”
Dubuque County Supervisor Jay Wickham, a Democrat, said the county government likely will only be able to further encourage residents to get vaccinated and follow CDC guidelines.
“The governor and the state have tied our hands,” Wickham said. “I’m a big proponent of local control, so I think it’s an overreach.”
County Supervisor Anne McDonough, a Democrat, said she also believes the county’s role will be to educate residents on recommended mask usage, though she is currently waiting for further input from the county Board of Health.
“The state removed any ability for us to do anything about face masks,” McDonough said.
County Supervisor Harley Pothoff, a Republican, said he believes a mask mandate would be unnecessary, and he feels that the choice to wear masks in public should be left to residents.
“At this point, it should be left to the individual person,” Pothoff said. “I don’t think we would even want to go back down the road with the mask mandate.”
Corrigan noted that local municipalities previously instituted mask mandates despite Gov. Kim Reynolds stating that mask mandates were not enforceable by local governments even before the new legislation was passed.
“The governor originally said they couldn’t do it, but many did it anyway,” Corrigan said.
School district plans
Dubuque Community School District officials have said masks will continue to be optional this fall in compliance with state law.
Reached by the Telegraph Herald, district officials issued a statement saying: “Masks will be optional for the upcoming year as Iowa law specifically prohibits school districts from requiring masks to be worn at school.”
Jessica Pape, president of the Western Dubuque Community School Board, said she and other board members are waiting for further guidance from state officials responding to the new CDC guidelines.
“We are waiting for more information at this point,” Pape said.
Corrigan said the county’s incident management team will strongly recommend mask wearing in local schools to protect vulnerable students who may be immunodeficient or unvaccinated.
She said an outbreak of COVID-19 in local school districts could impact overall community health.
“If we have a bunch of cases in schools, that will affect our health care in the community,” she said. “It’s not just about the schools. It affects the whole community.”