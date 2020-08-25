Twelve additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Monday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county’s total to 1,915.
There were no additional COVID-19 related deaths reported during that time span, and the county’s death toll remains 35.
There were 129 new tests reported in that 24-hour period, raising the total to 23,152.
That means the county had a positivity rate of 9.3% for that 24-hour period. The county's overall positivity rate is 8.3%.
Delaware County had 13 new cases and Clayton County had 11 new cases reported during that 24-hour period, bringing totals in those counties to 175 and 163, respectively.
Jones County reported two additional cases in the time period, boosting its total of 156.
Jackson County's total remained unchanged at 180.
No new related deaths were reported in those four counties.
Statewide, Iowa reported 571 new cases in the 24-hour span, to increase the state’s total to 57,156.
Iowa’s related death toll rose by nine to 1,049 as of 11 a.m. today.