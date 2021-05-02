Another wrinkle has developed in the vaccine hesitancy phenomenon, in which people who have recovered from COVID-19 think they do not need to be vaccinated.
City of Dubuque Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan told the Telegraph Herald that belief is fairly widespread. She said that while that is not quite a misconception, people should still get the vaccine, whether they previously had the coronavirus or not.
“It’s a common thing we’re hearing,” she said. “Yes you do gain some immunity from having the disease. However, no one knows how much immunity, and no one knows how much of an immune response they get when they have COVID-19, particularly if you’re not very ill.”
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control continues to say immunity to COVID-19 lasts just 90 days.
People who contracted the disease in the first year of the pandemic, or even early in 2021 have likely lost their protection.
“If you had it, particularly early on in the pandemic or more than 90 days ago, there’s no guarantee you have the immunity,” Corrigan said. “It’s important to be vaccinated to have a greater chance of ensuring protection. It can protect against getting the disease again, for the rare instances that has happened. Or, as these variants progress and new ones are introduced, can an old infection fight that off?”
Kara Nadermann, director of pharmacy at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, said staff members at her hospital are hearing the same belief from patients.
“The questions in the community are ‘If I’ve had COVID, I may not need to be vaccinated because I have natural immunity,’” she said. “Natural immunity can weaken over time, but that is strengthened by vaccination. Even if a person has contracted and recovered, their immunity can still be boosted by a vaccine.”
Corrigan said she gets the thought process, but warns against embracing it.
“I understand the philosophy,” she said. “It’s just a big unknown. There are all kinds of variables in a person’s immunity.”
Nadermann said she also has encountered community members who want the vaccine, but think they cannot get it yet because they had COVID-19 more recently.
“As long as someone is recovered from COVID and outside their quarantine period, they’re OK to be vaccinated, unless they have received convalescent plasma or monoclonal antibodies,” she said. “Then they have to wait 90 days.”
Corrigan said the Dubuque County COVID-19 Incident Management Team continues to see strong attendance at walk-in vaccination clinics, particularly later in the day, which means there are still plenty of people who want to get a shot.
UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Crescent Community Health Center and Southwest Health, in Platteville, Wis., were contacted for this story, but did not comment.