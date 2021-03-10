More than 22,600 Dubuque County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
New data released by the state Wednesday shows that 22,671 county residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, an increase in 266 from Tuesday.
Meanwhile, 11,717 county residents have been fully vaccinated. The total represents an increase of 197 from 24 hours earlier, and the county's total is the sixth-highest in the state, trailing only Polk, Linn, Johnson, Scott and Black Hawk counties.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Wednesday were:
- Clayton County residents: 3,962 who have received at least one dose (increase of 23 from Tuesday); 1,600 fully vaccinated (increase of 185)
- Delaware County residents: 3,281 who have received at least one dose (increase of 114); 1,588 fully vaccinated (increase of 20)
- Jackson County residents: 4,292 who have received at least one dose (increase of 22); 1,518 fully vaccinated (increase of 36)
- Jones County residents: 3,983 who have received at least one dose (increase of 24); 1,934 fully vaccinated (increase of four)
State public health officials reported today that as of Wednesday, 305,794 people statewide had been fully vaccinated. A total of 635,407 had received at least one dose so far.