WORTHINGTON, Iowa — An award-winning country music star who performed in Dubuque last month died today.
Joe Diffie died of complications from COVID-19, according to a publicist. He was 61.
On Friday, officials confirmed that the singer had tested positive for the virus.
Diffie performed last month at Five Flags Center in Dubuque and was scheduled to headline the third annual Benefit the Vets event in Worthington on Sept. 20.
The Grand Ole Opry member’s hits include “Honky Tonk Attitude,” “Prop Me Up Beside The Jukebox,” “John Deere Green,” “Third Rock From The Sun” and “Pickup Man.”