News in your town

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Wednesday)

Quarantine, isolation, social distancing: What do they mean?

For 3rd time, local Women's Night event postponed due to COVID-19

21 more COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours; 742 new cases in Iowa

Dubuque Community Schools report 1st case of COVID-19 among students attending in person

Dubuque Community Schools report 1st case of COVID-19 among students attending in person

13 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County, 7 in Delaware County

Virus crisis easing across Sun Belt but could heat up again

White House task force labels Dubuque Co. a COVID-19 'yellow zone;' whole state, Clayton, Delaware counties 'red zones'

'Need to stop the momentum:' East Dubuque schools go to remote learning after 5 COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 positivity rates spike in Delaware, Jackson counties; additional death in Grant County

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Tuesday)

Des Moines teacher has died from COVID-19, district confirms

Virus or not, it's time for class again across Europe

Third virus vaccine reaches major hurdle: final US testing

Virus crisis easing across Sun Belt but could heat up again

Virus or not, it's time for class again across Europe

'Need to stop the momentum:' East Dubuque schools go to remote learning after 5 COVID-19 cases

Third virus vaccine reaches major hurdle: final US testing