COVID-19 case numbers rose in Dubuque’s public and private schools during the fourth week of classes.
Dubuque Community Schools officials reported 27 active, positive cases at the end of the week — 16 students and 11 staff. The district was reporting four cases one week prior.
Current cases break down as follows:
- One case each at Audubon, Carver, Eisenhower, Fulton and Irving elementary schools and Thomas Jefferson and George Washington middle schools.
- Two cases at Table Mound Elementary School.
- Three cases at Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School.
- Six cases at Hempstead High School.
- Nine cases at Dubuque Senior High School.
Officials at Holy Family Catholic Schools reported nine cases at Wahlert Catholic High School and “five or fewer” cases at Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School and Resurrection Elementary School. The system was reporting one case a week prior.
System officials changed their rolling 14-day COVID-19 report after receiving state guidance that schools with five or fewer cases should not provide specific counts, Chief Administrator Phillip Bormann wrote in an update to families.
Western Dubuque Community School District officials reported 20 active cases, down slightly from 24 one week earlier.
The 12 students and eight staff cases break down as follows:
- One case each at Dyersville and Epworth elementary schools, Drexler Middle/Intermediate School and district non-school buildings.
- Two cases each at Farley and Peosta elementary schools and Western Dubuque High School.
- Three cases at Cascade Elementary School.
- Seven cases at Cascade Junior/Senior High School.