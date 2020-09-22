A petition signed by 560 people calling for Dubuque to end its face mask mandate did not sway City Council members Monday.
In a unanimous vote, council members voted to receive and file the petition submitted by local group UnMask DBQ, which demanded the repeal of the city’s ordinance mandating that residents wear face coverings while out in public indoors, or outdoors when social distancing is not possible.
Council members approved the mandate in early August in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization advocate for the effectiveness of wearing face masks as a means of reducing the spread of COVID-19. Last Wednesday, CDC Director Robert Redfield said there is clear scientific evidence that face masks are effective in protecting against COVID-19.
Speaking before the council on Monday, Nichole Weber, of UnMask DBQ, argued that the local mandate has done little to curb the spread of the disease while negatively impacting many residents.
“Our hospitals are not overrun, yet the burden on society is significant, which has caused mental, physical and psychological ramifications to a significant degree, all of which led to the polarizing and politicizing of the mask issue,” Weber said. “The restrictions that you have imposed have done significant economic damages to the people and businesses that reside in the city of Dubuque that can’t be undone.”
Weber pointed to Dubuque County’s rapidly climbing number of COVID-19 cases and spiking positivity rate to argue against the effectiveness of the mandate.
“Ultimately, (the pandemic) does not give you, the local municipal government, the right to emergency authority that prevents our constitutional rights,” Weber said.
Several council members thanked her for her comments but reiterated their support for the mandate.
“I disagree with the general direction of moving away from a face-covering ordinance,” said Council Member Brad Cavanagh, later adding, “We seem to be in different realities when it comes to facts, depending on where we get our facts from.”
Cavanagh said he believes COVID-19 counts continue to rise partly because many residents are not obeying the mask mandate or practicing social distancing.
Council Member Laura Roussell stressed the importance of all people in the city wearing face coverings.
“No one wants to wear a mask, but it’s a minor inconvenience,” she said. “I believe we have a responsibility to care for each other whenever we can.”
Prior to Weber’s comments, Cavanagh asked Mary Rose Corrigan, public health specialist for the city, if it was appropriate for the city to repeal the mask mandate. Corrigan said scientific evidence continues to show that masks are an effective deterrent.
“It’s not the only tool, and it’s not a 100% effective tool, either,” Corrigan said. “But it is something, and I think we need to do everything we can to reduce the spread in the community.”
Mayor Roy Buol said many residents and businesses have thanked the council for passing the mandate. Ultimately, Buol said, he will continue to act on the advice of medical professionals.
“I think generally people in the community understand what we are trying to do,” he said.