Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Thursday’s developments included:
- As of 5 p.m. on Thursday, the local 14-day positivity rates in Iowa were 9.1% for Jackson County, 6.2% for Delaware County, 6.4% for Dubuque County, 5.7% for Jones County and 3.6% for Clayton County.
- As of 5 p.m. Thursday, one area long-term-care facility remained on the state’s outbreak list. Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque had three new cases in the previous 14 days.
- The state did not provide new county-level hospitalization data on Thursday. The most recent data, as of Monday afternoon, showed 13 Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized, a decline of one since the previous update as of Saturday. There were two Clayton County residents hospitalized, an increase of one; one from Jackson County, unchanged; one in Jones County, an increase of one; and Delaware County continued to have no residents hospitalized.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 723 additional cases during the 24-hour span, increasing the state’s total to 331,233 as of 5 p.m. Thursday. The state reported 15 additional deaths, so the toll moved to 5,321.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 733 additional cases Thursday, increasing the state’s total to 557,722. The state reported 18 new related deaths, for a toll of 6,232.
- The Dubuque County Board of Health will host a public hearing on an extension of the countywide mask mandate at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, via Zoom. Those interested in listening or speaking during the meeting should email comment@dubuquecounty.us to receive the Zoom link.
- The State of Illinois is offering a free temporary COVID-19 testing site from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 21 at Jo Daviess County Health Department, 9483 U.S. Route 20 West, Galena, Ill.
- The state of Wisconsin announced Thursday that a new service will be launching March 1 to connect residents with available vaccines. The Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Registry will provide information on when and where residents can be vaccinated and allow them to schedule an appointment. To obtain additional information, visit dhs.wisconsin.gov/news/releases/021821.htm.
- A free COVID-19 testing site will be held today in Platteville at the National Guard Armory, 475 N. Water St., from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. County officials encourage residents to preregister at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov.
- In Illinois, the state reported 1,966 additional cases Thursday, along with 72 deaths. That brings the state’s totals to 1,168,683 cases and 20,129 deaths.