Dubuque County mobile home residents, some laid off from their jobs, are being threatened with eviction in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, despite orders from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.
Impact Communities, an out-of-state company that bought the Table Mound Mobile Home Parks in the Key West area in 2017, sent notices this week to at least six tenants notifying them they could be evicted within three days for past-due rent, said Carrie Presley, president of the Table Mound neighborhood association.
"It’s just uncalled for," Presley said. "And it was done in a ruthless manner. I hope these people find closure at this time with this because there are a lot of people truly distraught and upset by this, as anyone would be. Some have been laid off and waiting until this Friday to get paid. It’s not like they went out on a shopping spree."
Letters were sent Monday, April 6, to tenants providing a three-day notice of termination of their rental agreement for past due rent, according to copies obtained by the Telegraph Herald.
The notices "demand" tenants "vacate or surrender possession" of their mobile home within three days should they fail to pay delinquent rent in full during that time.
On March 20, Reynolds issued an emergency proclamation that temporarily suspended evictions for past-due rent under the Iowa Uniform Residential Landlord and Tenant Act or the Manufactured Home Communities or Mobile Home Parks Residential Landlord and Tenant Act.
"(A)llowing for the termination of a rental agreement by a landlord and the eviction of a tenant under certain circumstances would prevent, hinder or delay necessary action in coping with this disaster in all counties of our state and a reduction in evictions will help prevent the transmission of infectious disease and help ensure that cases of COVID-19 are properly controlled and treated," the governor's proclamation reads.
Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy today said no eviction orders had been filed with the department's civil divisions, but that county officials were seeking guidance from the state.
"Technically, if they’re trying to evict these people -- if that’s truly what they’re trying to do -- it would be a violation of the governor’s declaration," Kennedy said. "And the person who authored them could be charged criminally under the declaration. We’re still in discussions (about) whether we want to go that route. We want guidance from the state before we make a decision."
County Attorney C.J. May could not immediately be reached for comment, and the governor's office and an Impact Communities representative did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment.
Alex Kornya, litigation director for Iowa Legal Aid, said the notices are explicitly prohibited under the governor's emergency order.
Under normal circumstances, if a resident does not pay rent within three days of receiving a "notice of termination of rental agreement and notice to quit," a park owner can start eviction proceedings under Iowa’s forcible entry and detainer process.
However, the governor's order issued a moratorium that specifically prohibits the termination of a rental agreement for nonpayment of rent.
"Full stop. There's no ambiguity there," Kornya said.
The proclamation restricts most evictions, both for mobile home park residents and other renters, except in cases where someone is residing in a unit where they do not have a lease or right to live there and for other "emergency situations allowed by law."
Both Iowa Legal Aid and Iowa Attorney General's Office are looking into the matter and communicating with the Des Moines-based law firm Davis Brown, legal counsel for Impact Communities and the Iowa Manufactured Housing Association.
Kornya said the law firm advised that the park was merely sending nonlegal reminder notices to residents of past-due rent and alerting them of the owner’s right to pursue future eviction.
"We sent them copies of notices, which were clearly notices to terminate, and they've since changed their position," he said. "This is a 'notice to cure,' which is necessary to terminate someone's lease for nonpayment of rent, which is expressly and clearly prohibited by the terms of the governor's proclamation."
Kornya added tenants who received notices might have grounds for damages and to seek a court order requiring the landlord to cease.
Kornya, though stressed the governor's order does not freeze rent but "delays the inevitable requirement to pay what's been accrued."
Table Mound residents include veterans, the elderly, single mothers, caregivers and disabled and low-income individuals, especially vulnerable to COVID-19, said Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque.
"This is just another example of the callousness of this company," James said. "(I)t just shows their priorities are their bottom line and profit and not creating a safe and healthy place for residents to live. It’s another example of why we need stronger legal protections for these residents."
Iowa’s Republican leadership earlier this year did not advance legislation to bolster protections for mobile home park tenants against predatory practices by out-of-state companies in the state. Backed by a bipartisan group of Dubuque-area lawmakers, the measure sought to protect residents of mobile home parks from sudden, steep rent hikes and evictions.