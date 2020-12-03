MANCHESTER, Iowa — In an effort to manage the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Delaware County, public health officials are urging county supervisors to pass a countywide mask mandate, but those elected officials have differing opinions on the matter.
“My decision is I am not in favor of passing a mandate that is unenforceable,” said Supervisor Jeff Madlom. “We are doing our very, very best. I think we have to give the majority of the public the ability to make good decisions for themselves.”
After county Board of Health members unanimously agreed to recommend a countywide mask mandate during a meeting last month, they sent a letter to the Board of Supervisors in hopes of having the mandate approved during the supervisors’ meeting on Monday, Dec. 7.
“We, as the Delaware County Board of Health, are not asking for this to be an enforceable punishment toward the citizens of Delaware County but rather a joint effort between us, the Board of Supervisors and law enforcement,” the letter states. “We are asking for a unification of authority for mitigation measures at a local level to expand on the proclamation from the governor of Iowa. We, as elected leaders, need to work together to protect the health of Delaware County citizens.”
The letter does not lay out the parameters of what such a mandate would entail.
Madlom said the topic is on Monday’s agenda for discussion and possible action.
As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, a total of 1,462 confirmed cases of COVID-19 had been reported in Delaware County, which had a 14-day positivity rate of 18.2%. Two weeks earlier, the county had 1,265 — a difference of 197 — and a 14-day positivity rate of 25.2%.
Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a limited statewide mask mandate that took effect Nov. 17. The mandate only applies when people are within 6 feet of other members of the public outside of their households for at least 15 minutes and does not include schools. Public health experts, however, said such exceptions make it weak.
Delaware County Sheriff John LeClere said he does not believe the county mask mandate would hurt anything if approved.
“If enforcement is mandated, we would do our best to remind everyone to mask up and be safe,” he said. “It would be another task for us, but I think we would start out with a friendly reminder that, ‘Hey, you need to wear a mask.’”
County Supervisor Pete Buschmann seconded Madlom’s stance on the mask mandate, saying he has a problem with the government stepping in and requiring them.
“It’s hard because my wife is a health care (provider) at the hospital,” he said. “They are really overwhelmed with a lot of this. I don’t know what the answers are.”