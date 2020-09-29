A student who is in close contact with COVID-19-infected classmate will no longer be required to quarantine for 14 days if both were wearing face masks at the time of the exposure, according to new guidelines shared by state public health officials this morning.
The announcement differs from current federal health guidelines.
"I understand that this is different than what (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) currently recommends," said state epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati during a press conference that also featured Gov. Kim Reynolds. "It is something I have been talking with CDC about and other states about, and they are very eager to work with all of us to gather more information because this is how you do it in a response like this."
The state has defined close contact among students as being within 6 feet for 15 minutes.
The new guidelines for quarantine also apply to businesses and child care facilities, according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Public Health.
"Quarantine of close contacts will still be necessary in residential and health care settings," it states.
And it only covers situations in which both the person later confirmed to have COVID-19 and the people exposed to them wore face coverings "consistently and correctly" during the entirety of the exposure.
In that case, the people who were exposed do not have to quarantine but "should self-monitor," the release states.
"Self-monitoring entails close monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms over the subsequent 14 days, staying home if any symptoms develop and speaking with a health care provider about COVID-19 testing in the case of any illness," the release states. "If people who are self-monitoring become ill but do not get tested, they should remain home until 10 days after symptom onset."
The infected person must still quarantine.
If only one party was wearing a mask, or if either mask was removed at some point during the contact, the 14-day quarantine rules still apply.
Pedati said the decision to change the rules for when someone needs to quarantine following exposure came from monitoring COVID-19 rates at four school districts in Sioux County. After comparing rates of students who had been exposed to COVID-19 in one district in which mask-wearing is mandatory to three schools district where it was not, the state saw a huge outlier in the number of positive COVID-19 cases.
"By comparing those rates of the cases, again what we saw was again, in the districts where the masks weren’t being used, there were 30% to 130% higher rates of new COVID cases reported associated with those districts," Pedati said.