Over 45,500 Dubuque County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
New data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Friday shows that 45,514 county residents have been fully vaccinated, an increase of 327 from Thursday.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Friday were:
- Clayton County residents: 6,535 fully vaccinated (increase of 87 from Thursday)
- Delaware County residents: 6,313 fully vaccinated (increase of 45)
- Jackson County residents: 7,215 fully vaccinated (increase of 32)
- Jones County residents: 7,933 fully vaccinated (increase of 129)
State public health officials reported today that as of Friday, 1,253,317 people statewide had been fully vaccinated.