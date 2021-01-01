Fifty-seven additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 10,640.
The county's 14-day positivity rate moved up to 10.4% as of 11 a.m. today.
Dubuque County's death toll remained at 136, the sixth-highest in the state.
Seventeen additional cases in Jackson County were reported in the 24-hour span, pushing the count to 1,785. The county's death toll remained at 29.
Seventeen more cases were also reported among Clayton County residents, so that tally rose to 1,390. Its related death toll remained at 46.
The number of confirmed cases in Delaware County increased by nine to 1,635. The county's death toll also remained at 29.
Jones County had 2,587 confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. today after adding six more cases in 24 hours. The county's death toll stood at 48.
The state continues to report outbreaks at five long-term-care facilities in this five-county region. Monticello Nursing & Rehab Center was taken off the list in the past 24 hours.
The case counts as of 11 a.m. today were:
CLAYTON COUNTY
- Guttenberg Care Center -- 53 cases
DELAWARE COUNTY
No outbreaks reported.
DUBUQUE COUNTY
- Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque -- 44 cases
- Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque -- 25 cases
- ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque -- 23 cases
- Ennoble Nursing and Rehab in Dubuque -- 19 cases, an increase of three cases from 24 hours earlier
JACKSON COUNTY
No outbreaks reported.
JONES COUNTY
No outbreaks reported.
Statewide, Iowa reported 2,133 additional COVID-19 cases during the 24-hour time span that ended at 11 a.m. today, increasing the total to 282,439.
The state's related death toll increased by seven to 3,898.