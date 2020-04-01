Two additional cases of COVID-19 in Jo Daviess County were among nearly 1,000 positive tests reported Wednesday in Illinois.
The state reported 986 additional cases of the coronavirus strain Wednesday, bringing the total to 6,980. Three cases have been confirmed in Jo Daviess County, and 141 deaths recorded statewide.
The 986 new cases represents a 16% increase over Tuesday's total. The 42 additional deaths marks a 42% increase over the day prior.
In Wisconsin, another 199 confirmed cases were announced Wednesday. The state's total is now 1,351 -- 15% higher than Tuesday. There have been 24 deaths.
In Iowa, the 52 new confirmed COVID-19 cases bring the state's total to 549, a 10% increase over Tuesday's total.
There now are 22 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County, four in Jones County, two in Clayton County and one in Jackson County. No cases have been confirmed in Delaware County.
Nine people have died statewide. One of those deaths was that of a Dubuque County resident.
Where are those cases? Check out the maps below: