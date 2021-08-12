The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination, publishing updates on Thursdays and Sundays. Wednesday’s developments included:
- Ninety-three additional cases of COVID-19 were reported in Dubuque County over the prior week. The total is easily the highest for the county since the state about one month ago moved to only reporting updated figures once per week.
- Delaware and Jones counties each had increases of 31 cases. Jackson County added 24 new cases in the past seven days while Clayton County had 17 more.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County added 29 more cases since Saturday. Iowa County saw 18 more cases during that time, Lafayette County added seven and Crawford County remained unchanged. Jo Daviess County, Ill., had an increase of 20 cases since Saturday.
- No additional related deaths were reported in the TH’s 10-county coverage area since Saturday.
- Between Wednesday and Saturday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed an increase in the level of community transmission of COVID-19 in more area counties. Delaware, Dubuque and Jones counties in Iowa and Iowa County, Wis., moved up to a “high” level of transmission, the highest rating given out by the CDC. Clayton County dropped from “high” to “substantial,” which is the second-highest rating, while Jo Daviess County, Ill., and Grant County, Wis., moved up to “substantial.” Jackson County, Iowa, remained at “moderate,” the third-highest of the four ratings, while Crawford County, Wis., moved down to “moderate,” which is where Lafayette County, Wis., remained.
- As of Wednesday, 153,235 residents of the TH’s coverage area were fully vaccinated, which represents 63% of the area’s population that is at least 12 years old.
- The next Dubuque County walk-in vaccination clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at the Dubuque Visiting Nurse Association, 660 Iowa St. See the full list of vaccination sites at bit.ly/3uEtQNO.
- The most-recent Iowa county-level hospitalization data showed that, as of Aug. 4, one resident of Clayton County and one resident of Jackson County with COVID-19 were hospitalized. No such residents of Delaware, Dubuque or Jones counties were hospitalized at that time.
- As of Wednesday, 387,273 Iowa residents have had COVID-19, an increase of 4,872 from a week earlier. Seventeen additional deaths were reported, increasing the total to 6,210.
- The CDC reported that as of Saturday, 1,583,861 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, 59.2% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Wisconsin, 5,126 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Saturday, raising the state’s total to 633,133. The state’s related deaths increased by 14 to 7,462.
- As of Wednesday, 3,046,395 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, which represents 60.9% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Illinois, 14,741 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Saturday, raising the state’s total to 1,451,094. The state’s related deaths increased by 48 to 23,551.
- As of Wednesday, 6,233,502 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated, 57.5% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.