Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Tuesday’s developments included:
- Thirty-four additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 5 p.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Tuesday, pushing the county’s total to 734. The new positives cases came out of 434 new completed tests — a 7.8% positivity rate. The county’s rate to date is 5.8%, a figure that has been climbing in recent days. With no new deaths, Dubuque County’s total of 22 has been unchanged since June 15. The number of people who have recovered ticked up 12, so the number of “active” cases in the county stood at 281 as of 5 p.m. Tuesday — an increase of 22 from one day prior. The State of Iowa website lists six people hospitalized in Dubuque County with COVID-19 as of Saturday, July 4.
- Jones County reported three new cases during the 24-hour span, and Jackson County added two new cases. Clayton and Delaware counties had no increase in the number of cases.
- As of Tuesday, both area long-term-care facilities that had been listed on the state’s website as having outbreaks (three or more cases) are no longer on the list. Dubuque Specialty Care and Edgewood Convalescent Home now apparently have fewer than three active cases.
- Statewide, there were 32,035 total cases as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, an increase of 375 over 24 hours earlier. Two additional related deaths were reported, bringing the toll to 725.
- In Wisconsin, two more cases were reported in Grant County Tuesday. Iowa and Crawford counties had one additional case each. Lafayette County remained unchanged.
- Free COVID-19 testing events will be held this week in Grant County. No appointments are necessary, and testing is open to anyone age 5 or older. Test sites are: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today , at the Grant County Fairgrounds, 916 E. Elm St., Lancaster; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, at Riverside Park, 100 E. Crawford St., Cassville.
- In Wisconsin, another 495 confirmed cases were reported Tuesday, pushing the state’s total to 32,556. Nine additional related deaths were reported, so the toll moved to 805.
- In Illinois, there were 587 new confirmed cases Tuesday, including 37 additional confirmed deaths.
- The state has a total of 148,452 cases, including 7,063 deaths.
- Jo Daviess County reported one additional case in its Tuesday evening update.